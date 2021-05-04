Caring for pregnant woman during pandemic

Many pregnant women contracted Covid-19 amid the second wave of coronavirus. Women’s immune system weakens during pregnancy and that may cause additional risks for them. Generally, people do not want to visit doctors without acute symptoms. It may affect the lives of both the mother and child. Extra care is needed to protect the mother and child amid the pandemic.

Studies have shown that corona-infected pregnant women have higher blood pressure as their physical complications increase. The risk of having a premature baby also increases at the time.

Separate protective arrangements should be made for a pregnant woman in the house with corona infected patients. Due to the pandemic, it is not possible to go to the physician regularly at this time. Telemedicine services may be a solution in this case. In addition, the mother’s weight, blood pressure, blood glucose levels and other physical conditions can be measured with weighing scales, blood pressure measuring instrument and glucometer.