Heart disease: Intervention in treatment for a long healthy life

Coronary angiogram and angioplasty use special contrast agent to visualize the coronary obstructive lesion. During angioplasty, a balloon tipped catheter is used to widen narrowed arteries to restore blood circulation to the heart muscle and stents are deployed when necessary. Modern facilities like intravascular imaging, and physiological assessment act as adjunctive diagnostic and monitoring tools.

For calcified lesion, special devices like atherectomy device, laser, intravascular lithotripsy balloon etc. are pivotal for successful outcome. Special devices like mechanical thrombectomy device, thrombo-suction catheter, rotational angio-jet device, embolic protection device etc. have evolved for the treatment of heart attack.

Angioplasty has reached a state of the art owing to the diversification of catheters, wires, balloon, stents and what not! Dr. F. Mason Sones, Jr. did the first coronary angiogram in 1958 and Andreas Grüntzig introduced percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty in 1977. The development in the same field today is magnificent in terms of device, technological aspects and efficiency. From balloon to bare metal stent to drug eluting stent, bioabsorbable scaffold, recently drug eluting balloons! - the technological progress is breathtaking.