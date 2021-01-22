Childhood neglect leaves generational imprint: Study

Parents, please take note. Make sure your child is not neglected as childhood emotional neglect has inter-generational effects on brain structure and function, a new study suggests.

The study indicates that the infant children of mothers who had experienced childhood emotional neglect displayed altered brain circuitry involved in fear responses and anxiety.

“These results show that our brain development is not only shaped by what happens in our own life, but is also impacted by things that happened to our parents before we were even conceived,” said lead author of the study, Cassandra Hendrix at New York University Langone Health in the US.

For the study, published in the journal Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging, the team studied 48 mother-infant pairs starting in the first trimester of pregnancy.