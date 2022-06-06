Coffee drinkers undergo lower death risks than non-coffee drinkers: Study

A recent study, published in the 'Annals of Internal Medicine', has revealed that adults who consume up to 1.5 to 3.5 litres of coffee per day, with or without sugar, face less death risk as compared to those adults who do not drink coffee, at all.

Previous studies observing the health effects of coffee have found that coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of death but did not distinguish between unsweetened coffee and coffee consumed with sugar or artificial sweeteners.