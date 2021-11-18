Covid patients on antidepressants are less likely to die

A new study of health records from 87 health care centres across the United States found that people taking a class of antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) were less likely to die of Covid-19.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'JAMA Network Open'. The results add to a body of evidence indicating that SSRIs may have beneficial effects against the worst symptoms of Covid-19, although large randomised clinical trials are needed to prove this.