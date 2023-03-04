People use emojis to hide, as well as show, their feelings: Study

The participants in Liu's study provided demographic data, answered questions about their subjective well-being, and rated how often they use emojis. They were given messages with varying social contexts, responded to them as they would normally, and rated the intensity of the expression of their emotions.

Liu found that people chose to express more emotions with emojis in private contexts or with close friends. Respondents expressed slightest emotion towards higher-status individuals. Intense expressions of emotion came with matching emojis unless people felt the need to mask their true emotions: for instance, using smiling emojis to mask negative emotions. Negative emojis were used only where negative feelings were very strongly felt. Expressing emotions with emojis was associated with higher subjective well-being compared to masking emotions.

"With online socializing becoming ever more prevalent, it is important to consider whether it is causing us to become more detached from our true emotions," said Liu, adding, "Do people require a 'shelter' to express their genuine emotions, and is it possible to break free from pretence and share our true selves in online settings?"