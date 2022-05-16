A new systematic review looked at the effects of breastfeeding on mothers' mental health to make recommendations for breastfeeding.

The results of this study are published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Women's Health. Megan Yuen and Olivia Hall, from the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, and colleagues, found that overall breastfeeding was associated with improved maternal mental health outcomes.

However, if a mother experiences difficulties in breastfeeding or differences between her expectations and her actual experience, breastfeeding was associated with negative mental health outcomes.