Effects of breastfeeding on mothers' mental health

Of 36 studies that found a statistically significant relationship between breastfeeding and mental health, 29 of those found that breastfeeding was associated with fewer mental health symptoms, and one had found that breastfeeding was associated with increased maternal mental health symptoms.
Of 34 studies that found a statistically significant relationship between breastfeeding and symptoms of postpartum depression, 28 studies found that breastfeeding was associated with a decreased risk of postpartum depression symptoms.
"To help clinicians personalise breastfeeding and mental health counselling, it is important to recognise that while breastfeeding is generally associated with improved maternal mental health, it can have negative mental health consequences if the mother experiences breastfeeding challenges or the experience does not meet her expectations," says Journal of Women's Health’s editor-in-chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, executive director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA