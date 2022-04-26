Excess weight almost doubles risk of womb cancer

The international study looked at genetic samples from around 120,000 women from Australia, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Sweden, the UK, and the USA of which around 13,000 had womb cancer. This large statistical analysis is one of the first studies of its kind to look at the effect of lifelong greater BMI on womb cancer risk.

The researchers looked at markers of 14 traits, which could link obesity and womb cancer. They uncovered two hormones - fasting insulin and testosterone - which increased the risk of being diagnosed with womb cancer.

By pinpointing exactly how obesity increases the risk of cancer, such as through hormones, scientists in the future could use drugs to reduce or increase the level of these hormones in people already at a higher risk of cancer.