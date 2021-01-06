Five things every new mom must know

Becoming a mother is an incredible experience, and in the process of bringing a new life into the world, a woman goes through many emotional and physical changes.

“From breastfeeding to changing diapers, many new things become a part of your daily routine. While taking care of your newborn is important, following a self-care routine should also be a priority for mothers,” says Prathibha Babshet, a doctor Ayurveda Expert, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company.

Here are a few easy tips shared by Babshet that will help new mothers navigate through the journey of motherhood:

Mom care:

Stretch marks are one of the most common skin concerns faced by new moms. When looking for a product that can help manage stretch marks, you can never go wrong with products that are infused with an herb-oil-butter complex. You can opt for a stretch mark cream or oil with an infusion of herbs like Pomegranate, Licorice, and Centella asiatica, oils like Almond Oil, Olive Oil, and Wheat Germ Oil, Virgin Coconut Oil, Sesame Oil, and butters like Kokum, Mango, and Shea. These will help improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of stretch marks. It is advisable to always choose skincare products with the goodness of natural ingredients, which makes them safe and gentle to use.