Five things every new mom must know

IANS
New Delhi
Five things every new mom must know

Becoming a mother is an incredible experience, and in the process of bringing a new life into the world, a woman goes through many emotional and physical changes.

“From breastfeeding to changing diapers, many new things become a part of your daily routine. While taking care of your newborn is important, following a self-care routine should also be a priority for mothers,” says Prathibha Babshet, a doctor Ayurveda Expert, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company.

Here are a few easy tips shared by Babshet that will help new mothers navigate through the journey of motherhood:

Mom care:

Stretch marks are one of the most common skin concerns faced by new moms. When looking for a product that can help manage stretch marks, you can never go wrong with products that are infused with an herb-oil-butter complex. You can opt for a stretch mark cream or oil with an infusion of herbs like Pomegranate, Licorice, and Centella asiatica, oils like Almond Oil, Olive Oil, and Wheat Germ Oil, Virgin Coconut Oil, Sesame Oil, and butters like Kokum, Mango, and Shea. These will help improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of stretch marks. It is advisable to always choose skincare products with the goodness of natural ingredients, which makes them safe and gentle to use.

Advertisement

Maintain optimum hygiene:

With a newborn, a new mom is also prone to infections and can pass them on to baby as well. So, pay special attention to hygiene—wash your hands often, wipe/clean your breasts after breastfeeding, and maintain personal hygiene.

Rest is a must:

Babies have different time clocks than adults, so try to sleep when your baby sleeps and delegate other household responsibilities.

Nutrition:

Your body undergoes many changes during pregnancy and childbirth. So, in addition to rest, you must eat a healthy diet, as it is good for both your baby and you. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep yourself hydrated.

Baby care:

Diapers are hygiene essentials for a newborn and choosing the right diaper will ensure your baby’s comfort and good sleep as well. Opt for diapers that are specially designed for comfort, protection, and total care of your newborn’s skin with an anti-rash shield that helps prevents diaper rashes. A pant-style design offers a soft and comfortable fit and is easy to pull on and off. Keep changing the diaper frequently to avoid diaper rashes and use diapers infused with the goodness of natural ingredients like Aloe Vera and Yashad Bhasma, as both the ingredients form a protective anti-rash shield that helps prevent diaper rashes.

With the above tips, you must also know that a new mother’s body is weak for the first couple of weeks. So, don’t miss the doctor’s appointment, and in case you experience fever, dizziness, pain, or any discomfort, consult your doctor immediately.

Advertisement

More News

Frequent travel will make you 7pc happier than others

People wearing protective masks travel in an open ski lift, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the ski resort of Zermatt, Switzerland 21 November, 2020

Asia’s first virtual fitness festival begins in India

Asia’s first virtual fitness festival begins in India

40pc people know about handwashing with water and soap: BBS survey

40pc people know about handwashing with water and soap: BBS survey

Vaping linked to mental fog: Studies

This file photo taken on 2 October 2018 shows a man exhaling smoke from an electronic cigarette in Washington, DC. New York became the second US state to ban flavored e-cigarettes Tuesday, following several deaths linked to vaping that have raised fears about a product long promoted as less harmful than smoking. Photo: AFP