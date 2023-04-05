Emotional companionship linked to physical well-being

Physical health is influenced by social ties, although the nature of this link is not specified. According to a new study published in Social Psychology and Personality Science, impact of your close relationships may alter how your body operates.

Previous smaller-scale studies have examined the connection between relationship conflict or satisfaction with stress levels and blood pressure. The new research examines the effects of positive and negative relationship experiences on the body, as well as how these experiences and health outcomes change from day to day.

"Both positive and negative experiences in our relationships contribute to our daily stress, coping, and physiology, like blood pressure and heart rate reactivity," says lead author Brian Don of the University of Auckland. "Additionally, it's not just how we feel about our relationships overall that matters; the up's and downs are important too."