8 reasons why skin on your face wrinkles, how to prevent it
Many people face wrinkles on their facial skin, especially on the forehead. This results in a sort of aging appearance on the face. Let's find out why the skin gets wrinkled.
Age-related changes
With aging, the skin of the forehead and face naturally wrinkles. The skin contains proteins called collagen and elastin, which help keep the skin tight and strong. As a person ages, their collagen and elastin proteins decrease, leading to loose skin.
Ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun
Ultraviolet (UV) rays are harmful to the skin. Working in the sun regularly makes the skin dry quickly and causes wrinkles.
Water is very essential for our skin. If we don’t drink enough water for a long time, the skin becomes dull and wrinkles.
Smoking and alcohol
Smoking and drinking alcohol create a special kind of stress on the body known as oxidative stress. These habits reduce blood circulation and damage skin cells. As a result, the skin wrinkles quickly.
Additional tea-coffee consumption
Antioxidants deactivate free radicals. When there are not enough antioxidants in the body, it also negatively affects the skin. This stage is oxidative stress. Excessive tea and coffee create oxidative stress in the body. Moreover, excessive tea and coffee can cause dehydration, which is cause for skin wrinkling.
Mental stress and lack of sleep
Proper sleep and mental peace are essential for healthy skin. Mental stress and lack of sufficient sleep disrupt hormonal balance, resulting in tired-looking skin and loss of freshness.
Nutritional deficiency
Various vitamins and minerals (such as Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Zinc, etc.) are needed to maintain skin radiance. When these nutrients are deficient, the skin easily becomes wrinkled.
Habitual facial expressions
Many people have a habit of repeatedly frowning or furrowing their brows. Continuous frowning or making facial expressions creates a certain amount of stress on the skin, which can lead to the formation of permanent lines.
Prevention
There are some things you can practice regularly to prevent skin sagging.
Skin care
Wash your face daily with a mild cleanser and use moisturiser. Apply sunscreen during the day. Before going to bed at night, cleanse your skin and use creams suitable for your skin according to your doctor's advice.
Diet and drink: Drink 8 to 10 glasses of water every day. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and fish (omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods) in your diet. It is essential to consume foods rich in vitamin C (oranges, lemons, guavas), vitamin E (nuts, sunflower oil), and zinc (lentils, fish). You should reduce the habit of eating excessive fried foods, oil-fried foods, and fast food.
Lifestyle
Sleep six to eight hours every day. Exercise regularly, practice yoga or meditation to reduce mental stress. Avoid smoking and alcohol.
Treatment and advice
If the wrinkles are too deep or increase rapidly, it's advisable to visit a dermatologist. Doctors may recommend medical-grade creams, laser therapy, micro needling, Botox/fillers if necessary. However, such treatments should definitely be done under the supervision of a specialized physician.
*Sayeef Hossain Khan is a medicine consultant at Popular Diagnostic Center in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.