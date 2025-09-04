8 reasons why skin on your face wrinkles, how to prevent it

Wash your face daily with a mild cleanser and use moisturiser. Apply sunscreen during the day. Before going to bed at night, cleanse your skin and use creams suitable for your skin according to your doctor's advice.

Diet and drink: Drink 8 to 10 glasses of water every day. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and fish (omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods) in your diet. It is essential to consume foods rich in vitamin C (oranges, lemons, guavas), vitamin E (nuts, sunflower oil), and zinc (lentils, fish). You should reduce the habit of eating excessive fried foods, oil-fried foods, and fast food.