Common prostate cancer symptoms that many people tend to overlook
Prostate cancer often develops silently in its early stages, showing no clear symptoms. Even when warning signs appear, many tend to dismiss them as minor health issues and delay seeking medical attention. Rafia Alam spoke with Reza Ahmed, Consultant Surgeon at Sylhet Ibn Sina Hospital, about prostate cancer.
Typically, men over 50 are at higher risk of developing prostate cancer. Those who are overweight or have a family history of prostate cancer are also at increased risk.
However, regardless of whether a man is at high risk or not, it is important to consult a physician if any symptoms appear. Early diagnosis and timely treatment make this cancer much easier to cure.
Symptoms to watch for
Prostate cancer puts pressure on the bladder, which can make urination difficult. One may feel that the flow of urine stops at the beginning, or that the normal flow is interrupted during urination.
Urination may be slow or in small amounts. Even after urinating, one may feel that his bladder is not completely empty. Frequent urination may be necessary, particularly at night, disturbing sleep.
One may experience pain or a burning sensation during urination. Blood may appear in the urine. Pain or discomfort may be felt in the lower abdomen, lower back, or buttocks. Unintended weight loss can occur. You may feel unusually tired or fatigued without any specific reason.
Prostate cancer can also cause problems with sexual activity. Erectile dysfunction may occur. Blood may be present in the semen. Pain can occur during ejaculation.
If symptoms appear
If these symptoms appear, do not panic and assume you have prostate cancer. Many other conditions can cause similar symptoms. Age-related enlargement of the prostate gland, urinary tract infections, or bladder infections can also produce these symptoms.
It is essential to determine the exact cause of these symptoms. Therefore, it is important to consult a physician as soon as possible. The physician will confirm the diagnosis through the necessary tests and provide treatment based on the findings.
For those who are healthy
In many cases, prostate cancer shows no noticeable symptoms. Therefore, even if no symptoms are present, men over 50 should get checked annually.
A blood test for PSA (prostate-specific antigen) can give an early indication. This is especially important for those with a family history of prostate cancer.
In addition, everyone should maintain a healthy lifestyle from a young age. Weight should be kept under control. Red meat and fatty foods should be avoided. Smoking should be avoided. Regular exercise should be part of daily routine.