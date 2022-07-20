Childhood loneliness can result in drinking problems among young adults

Because stress affects whether people drink to excess, especially women, the research team tested whether past experiences with loneliness impacted the stress people feel today.
Over 300 college students participated in the study, completing assessments of childhood loneliness, current stress levels and drinking behaviours. Feeling lonely in the past was related to present-day stress levels and drinking behaviours.
Higher levels of loneliness before age 12 predicted more stress in early adulthood that was associated with greater alcohol use and alcohol-related problems.
"The data used in this study were collected before the pandemic, and the findings suggest that we could have another public health crisis on our hands in a few years as today's children grow up," Patock-Peckham said.
"We need more research into whether mitigating childhood loneliness could be a way to disrupt the pathways that lead to alcohol use disorders in adults. Combating childhood loneliness should help to reduce impaired control over drinking, especially among women."