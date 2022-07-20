Childhood loneliness can result in drinking problems among young adults

The findings of new research suggest that experiencing loneliness as a pre-adolescent child can develop a drinking problem later in early adulthood.

Alcohol misuse is not the only health problem connected to loneliness. In older adults, loneliness contributes to poor physical health, including dementia, heart disease and stroke. Researchers from Arizona State University examined the effects of experiencing childhood loneliness on current stress levels and drinking behaviours in young adults. The study will be published in Addictive Behaviours Reports.

"In young adults, childhood loneliness before age 12 was associated with perceived stress right now and affected dysregulated drinking," said Julie Patock-Peckham, assistant research professor in the ASU Department of Psychology.