Fresh Anonna installs sanitary napkin vending machines in madrasahs

Fresh Anonna, the flagship feminine hygiene brand of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), is installing sanitary napkin vending machines in madrasahs across Bangladesh to make menstrual hygiene products more accessible for female students, reports a press release.

Launched in March this year, the initiative allows female students to purchase sanitary napkins at an affordable price whenever they need them.

Alongside the vending machines, menstrual hygiene awareness sessions are also being organised at each institution with the support of medical professionals.