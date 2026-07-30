Fresh Anonna installs sanitary napkin vending machines in madrasahs
Fresh Anonna, the flagship feminine hygiene brand of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), is installing sanitary napkin vending machines in madrasahs across Bangladesh to make menstrual hygiene products more accessible for female students, reports a press release.
Launched in March this year, the initiative allows female students to purchase sanitary napkins at an affordable price whenever they need them.
Alongside the vending machines, menstrual hygiene awareness sessions are also being organised at each institution with the support of medical professionals.
So far, vending machines have been successfully installed in seven madrasahs, bringing this service to thousands of female students.
Fresh Anonna will gradually expand this initiative to more educational institutions and workplaces in the coming months.
Speaking about the initiative, Barrister Tasnim Mostafa, director of Meghna Group of Industries, said, "The goal of this initiative is not only to make sanitary napkins more accessible but also to create a safe, supportive, and period-friendly environment for female students. We believe that menstruation is a natural biological process. Raising awareness and ensuring easy access to menstrual hygiene products play an important role in protecting women's health, dignity, and confidence."
She added, "Fresh Anonna plans to expand this initiative to more educational institutions across the country. We will continue to undertake initiatives to improve access to menstrual hygiene products and raise awareness about menstrual health."
The institutions where vending machines have already been installed include Madinatul Ulum Model Institute Women's Kamil Madrasah, Darunnazat Siddikia Kamil Madrasah, Al Faruk Girls Dakhil Madrasah, Serajnagar Ummul Qura Madrasah, Adarsha Islami Mission Mohila Kamil Madrasah, and Nibras Madrasah.
In addition to installing the vending machines, Fresh Anonna is organising menstrual hygiene awareness sessions at each participating madrasah.
Led by medical professionals, these sessions cover menstrual hygiene practices, personal cleanliness during menstruation, and common myths and misconceptions surrounding periods.