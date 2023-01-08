Gardening can help reduce cancer risk, boost mental health

While getting more exercise, eating right, and making new friends are all good habits, new CU Boulder research suggests the addition of gardening can have a powerful impact.

Funded by the American Cancer Society, the first-ever, randomised, controlled trial of community gardening found that those who started gardening ate more fibre and got more physical activity--two known ways to reduce the risk of cancer and chronic diseases. They also saw their levels of stress and anxiety significantly decreases.

The findings were published in the journal Lancet Planetary Health. "These findings provide concrete evidence that community gardening could play an important role in preventing cancer, chronic diseases, and mental health disorders," said senior author Jill Litt, a professor in the Department of Environmental Studies at CU Boulder.