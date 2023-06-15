Women with multiple sclerosis get better during pregnancy

Researchers identified the beneficial changes that occur naturally in the immune system during pregnancy.

The study was published in 'Journal of Neuroinflammation' from an immunological standpoint, pregnancy is a very unique condition. The immune system protects us from foreign substances. Despite the fact that half of the foetus' genetic material comes from the father, it is not rejected by the mother's immune system.

One reason this balancing act is almost always successful is that the mother's immune system is adapted to become more tolerant during pregnancy.