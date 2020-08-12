Obesity in pregnant women can affect child's brain

Excess weight among pregnant women may hinder the development of the babies' brains as early as the second trimester, researchers have warned.

The study, published in the journal Journal of Child Psychology & Psychiatry, linked high body mass index (BMI), an indicator of obesity, to changes in two brain areas, the prefrontal cortex and anterior insula.

These regions play a key role in decision-making and behaviour, with disruptions having previously been linked to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism and overeating.