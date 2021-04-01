Peanut butter for weight loss

Peanut butter has multiple health benefits—it has an enviable combination of protein and fibres. The driving factor in this growth is that consumers today are consciously aware of their nutritional intake.

Our lives are packed with multiple routine activities, mainly the athletes, gym goers etc and protein intake becomes essential for sustained energy. A 2017 survey shows that 73 per cent of Indians are deficient in protein while above 90 per cent are unaware of the daily requirement of protein.

“Even eating 2-3 table spoons of peanut butter can give you 35 per cent of daily recommended protein intake,” suggests Anand Patel, Senior Marketing Manager, Das Foodtech Private Ltd. that offers Pintola—a ‘high protein peanut butter’.

Protein today is a major part of many low-carb diets. If workout is a part of one’s weight loss plan, then building and repairing of muscle post workout is equally important, he says.