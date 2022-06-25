Skin disorders can deeply affect your mental health

According to recent research, people specifically youngsters and children, suffering from Skin disorders may suffer from physical and mental health problems, regardless of treatments being available.

The Medical Research Foundation has funded research for advanced scientific understanding of these conditions, which could ultimately lead to improved support and treatment for children and young people living with skin disorders.

Skin disorders can have a negative impact on all aspects of life, from schooling and relationships to career and lifestyle choices. Adolescence in particular is a time of self-consciousness, self-doubt and exaggerated concern with appearance and physical attractiveness. It represents a critical period in physical and psychological development, which is why skin disorders - which are very common in this age group - can have such an enduring impact.

According to a 2020 survey by the All Parliamentary Group on Skin, 98 per cent of patients with a skin disorder report that their condition affects their emotional and psychological wellbeing, yet only 18 per cent have received some form of psychological support.