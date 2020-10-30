Social isolation puts women at higher hypertension risk: Study

Middle-aged and older women who lacked social ties were much more likely than men to suffer from hypertension and stroke, warn researchers.

In a study, published in the Journal of Hypertension, the research team discovered that social isolation affects the health of men and women in different ways -- including placing women at higher risk of high blood pressure.

“Among older adults, social isolation is the largest known risk factor for mortality, equal only to smoking,” said study author Annalijn Conklin from the University of British Columbia in Canada.