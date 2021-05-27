Storytelling reduces pain, stress in hospitalised children

A new research has shown for the first time that storytelling is capable of providing physiological and emotional benefits to children in intensive care units (ICUs).

The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the official scientific journal of the National Academy of Sciences of the US. It was carried out by the D'Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR) and the Federal University of ABC (UFABC). The study was led by Guilherme Brockington, PhD, from UFABC, and Jorge Moll, from IDOR.

"During storytelling, something happens that we call 'narrative transportation'. The child, through fantasy, can experience sensations and thoughts that transport him or her to another world, a place that is different from the hospital room and is, therefore, far from the aversive conditions of hospitalisation," affirmed Guilherme Brockington, lead author of the study.