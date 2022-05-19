Stress, depression during pregnancy can hinder cognitive development in offspring

According to a new study at the Children's National Hospital, increased stress, anxiety, and depression in pregnant women altered key features of the foetal brain which subsequently cause a decline in cognitive development in offspring at 18 months of age.

The findings of the research were published in the journal 'JAMA Network'. Researchers followed a cohort of 97 pregnant women and their babies. The changes also increased internalisation and deregulation behaviour. The findings further suggest that persistent psychological distress after the baby is born may influence the parent-child interaction and infant self-regulation.