Study finds pandemic solitude was positive experience for many

New research has found that time spent alone during the pandemic led to positive effects on well-being across all ages.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Frontiers in Psychology'. The study of more than 2000 teenagers and adults found that most people experienced benefits from solitude during the early days of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

All age groups experienced positive as well as negative effects of being alone. However, the researchers found that descriptions of solitude included more positive effects than negative. On average, well-being scores when participants were alone were 5 out of 7 across all ages, including adolescents aged 13-16.