Sunscreens with zinc oxide become toxic after couple of hours

According to a collaboration that included Oregon State University scientists, sunscreen that includes zinc oxide, a common ingredient, loses much of its effectiveness and becomes toxic after two hours of exposure to ultraviolet radiation.

Findings were published in the journal ‘Photochemical and Photobiological Sciences’.

The toxicity analysis involved zebrafish, which shares a remarkable similarity to humans at the molecular, genetic, and cellular levels, meaning many zebrafish studies are immediately relevant to people.

The research team, which included College of Agriculture Sciences faculty Robyn Tanguay and Lisa Truong and graduate fellow Claudia Santillan, sought to answer important but largely neglected questions regarding the massive global sunscreen market, predicted by market data firm Statista to be worth more than USD 24 billion by the end of the decade.