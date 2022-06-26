Travel-therapy can provide real mental health benefits

A new cross-disciplinary paper from Edith Cowan University (ECU) proposes we change the way we view tourism, seeing it not just as a recreational experience but as an industry that can provide real health benefits.

The collaboration between ECU's Centre for Precision Health and School of Business and Law found many aspects of going on holiday could have a positive impact on those with mental health issues or conditions. Lead researcher Jun Wen said the diverse team of tourism, public health and marketing experts investigated how tourism could benefit those living with dementia.

"Medical experts can recommend dementia treatments such as music therapy, exercise, cognitive stimulation, reminiscence therapy, sensory stimulation and adaptations to a patient's mealtimes and environment," Wen said.

"These are all also often found when on holidays.

"This research is among the first to conceptually discuss how these tourism experiences could potentially work as dementia-interventions."