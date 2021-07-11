Weekly dance training impactful for Parkinson's disease patients: Study

A recent study suggests that weekly dance training with music can prove to be beneficial for people suffering from the most debilitating symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

The study, published in the journal “Brain Sciences”, found that patients with mild-to-moderate Parkinson's disease (PD) can slow the progress of the disease by participating in dance training with music for one-and-a-quarter hours per week. Over the course of three years, this activity was found to reduce daily motor issues such as those related to balance and speech, which often lead to social isolation.