Global experts share insights on human genome cancer, genetic counselling
An international scientific programme on “Human Genome, Cancer and Cancer Genetic Counseling” was held today on Saturdat at Dhaka Sheraton.
The programme was jointly organised by UNESCO, University of Dhaka, and Renata PLC, said a press release.
The event brought together leading global experts in cancer research and genetics. Sir Walter Bodmer, emeritus professor at the University of Oxford, and Dr. Joanne Ngeow, senior consultant at the National Cancer Centre Singapore, delivered keynote presentations on the latest advances in molecular oncology and cancer genetic counselling.
Prof. Joanne Ngeow noted that the use of genetic data offers significant cost-effectiveness and systemic benefits. When applied properly, it not only guides individual care but also reduces overall healthcare costs by supporting early detection and prevention, which are less expensive than treating advanced disease. By identifying high-risk individuals, genetic insights allow health systems to allocate screening and resources more efficiently, ensuring both patients and healthcare providers benefit in the long run.
During the open floor discussion speakers emphasised the importance of genetic counselling in cancer prevention and treatment, highlighting opportunities for Bangladesh to strengthen cancer care through global collaboration. This session discovered that some initiatives have already been taken by different health care experts to collect Genetic Data to put light into genetic research and treatment of cancer.
Sir Bodmer, a pioneer in human genetics and tumour immunology, said that the human immune system often identifies and eliminates nascent cancer cells before they become life-threatening. He called for further research into biomarkers that can predict which early-stage cancers are likely to progress. He stressed that a combination of genetic screening, immune profiling, and targeted therapy would be vital in shaping the future of cancer care. However, he repeatedly urged to stop smoking because it is the only cause which creates the largest part of cancer patients.
Syed Omar Kabir, Head of Pharmaceuticals Business & Operations at Renata PLC, delivered the vote of thanks. In his speech Mr. Kabir has emphasized the importance of academic engagement, research and development (R&D), and genome system advancement to strengthen cancer research and treatment in Bangladesh.
Alongside these dignitaries, a large number of doctors, academics, oncologists, genetic researchers, healthcare professionals, and pharmaceutical representatives participated in the program, making it a significant gathering for advancing cancer care and genetic research in Bangladesh.
The event concluded wih sharing of tokens of appreciation to the dignitaries, and a group photo session with the distinguished guests and participants.