Global experts share insights on human genome cancer, genetic counselling

An international scientific programme on “Human Genome, Cancer and Cancer Genetic Counseling” was held today on Saturdat at Dhaka Sheraton.

The programme was jointly organised by UNESCO, University of Dhaka, and Renata PLC, said a press release.

The event brought together leading global experts in cancer research and genetics. Sir Walter Bodmer, emeritus professor at the University of Oxford, and Dr. Joanne Ngeow, senior consultant at the National Cancer Centre Singapore, delivered keynote presentations on the latest advances in molecular oncology and cancer genetic counselling.

Prof. Joanne Ngeow noted that the use of genetic data offers significant cost-effectiveness and systemic benefits. When applied properly, it not only guides individual care but also reduces overall healthcare costs by supporting early detection and prevention, which are less expensive than treating advanced disease. By identifying high-risk individuals, genetic insights allow health systems to allocate screening and resources more efficiently, ensuring both patients and healthcare providers benefit in the long run.