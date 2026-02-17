Are allergies and asthma on the rise after Covid-19?

Just as many people are feeling relieved, believing the Covid-19 pandemic is over, medical scientists are becoming increasingly concerned about a new health risk, ‘long Covid’.

Recent studies suggest that even after recovering from Covid-19, many people continue to suffer from various symptoms for months. What is particularly striking is that even those who never previously had allergies or asthma are now developing severe allergies and asthma-like conditions.

A recent report published in the influential medical journal ‘Medscape’ states that many patients with long Covid experience long-lasting changes in their immune systems. These changes can trigger new allergic reactions, shortness of breath, sneezing, coughing, a runny nose, or asthma-like symptoms.