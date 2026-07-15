Dengue could take a severe turn in August-September

At the Insect Rearing and Experimental Station (IRES) of Jahangirnagar University, we regularly conduct mosquito research across the country. We also carry out routine surveillance in Dhaka. By analysing several parameters—including Aedes mosquito density, the number of dengue patients, rainfall, temperature and humidity—we continuously develop forecasting or prediction models. Every forecasting model we have developed so far has proved accurate.

This year, our findings suggest that August and September could be particularly severe months for dengue unless we bring the situation under control immediately. I can specifically identify the districts that are likely to face a high risk of dengue.

Several districts in the Barishal Division, including Barishal, Barguna, Pirojpur and Patuakhali, are at high risk. Nearby districts such as Bagerhat and Khulna are also vulnerable. In addition, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Chandpur, Cumilla, Dhaka, Gazipur, Mymensingh, Narsingdi, Manikganj, Munshiganj and Narayanganj are expected to face significant dengue risks.

These districts are likely to record a much higher number of infections. Compared with previous years, Dhaka may not experience the same level of infections because the chance of infection there has declined considerably. Therefore, we now need much stronger dengue preparedness not only in Dhaka but also across districts outside the capital.