Coffee with milk might have an anti-inflammatory effect

Can a cup of coffee with milk have an anti-inflammatory impact on humans? According to a new study from the University of Copenhagen, this is the case. Anti-inflammatory effects in immune cells are doubled when proteins and antioxidants are combined. The researchers intend to investigate the implications on human health.

Whenever bacteria, viruses and other foreign substances enter the body, our immune systems react by deploying white blood cells and chemical substances to protect us. This reaction, commonly known as inflammation, also occurs whenever we overload tendons and muscles and is characteristic of diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

Antioxidants known as polyphenols are found in humans, plants, fruits and vegetables. This group of antioxidants is also used by the food industry to slow the oxidation and deterioration of food quality and thereby avoid off flavors and rancidity. Polyphenols are also known to be healthy for humans, as they help reduce oxidative stress in the body that gives rise to inflammation.