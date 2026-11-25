Mahi misses out; here are the contestants who made it to the top 30
Bangladesh’s representative, Samira Khan Mahi, was not among the top 30 contestants in the Miss Universe 2026 competition. The grand finale began in Puerto Rico at 6:00 am Bangladesh time today, 25 November.
A total of 116 contestants from different countries and territories around the world are taking part in this year’s event. The names of the top 30 contestants were announced a short while ago.
One contestant had the opportunity to secure a direct place in the top 30 through the audience vote. Samira Khan Mahi of Bangladesh was still leading the People’s Choice vote nearly an hour before the grand finale began.
However, she could not hold on to that position. Ecuador’s contestant, Dalia Bucaram, won the audience vote and secured a direct place in the semi-finals.
In addition to the audience vote, the semi-finalists were selected based on evaluations of their interviews and performances in the preliminary rounds. Let’s take a look at the countries and territories whose representatives made it to the top 30.
1. New Zealand
2. Chile
3. Brazil
4. India
5. Netherlands
6. Turks and Caicos Islands
7. Peru
8. Cuba
9. Serbia
10. Dominican Republic
11. Curaçao
12. United States
13. Israel
14. Ecuador (selected through the audience vote)
15. Puerto Rico
16. Tanzania
17. Mexico
18. Guinea
19. Colombia
20. Ukraine
21. Panama
22. Costa Rica
23. Uganda
24. Philippines
25. France
26. Ethiopia
27. Belgium
28. Venezuela
29. Democratic Republic of the Congo
30. Nicaragua
The 30 contestants will now compete in the swimsuit round. The top 12 will be selected from this group. The winner of this year’s Miss Universe title will then be determined through the final evaluation, which will include the evening gown and question-and-answer rounds.
Samira Khan Mahi’s Miss Universe journey comes to an end after she misses out on a place in the top 30.