Bangladesh’s representative, Samira Khan Mahi, was not among the top 30 contestants in the Miss Universe 2026 competition. The grand finale began in Puerto Rico at 6:00 am Bangladesh time today, 25 November.

A total of 116 contestants from different countries and territories around the world are taking part in this year’s event. The names of the top 30 contestants were announced a short while ago.

One contestant had the opportunity to secure a direct place in the top 30 through the audience vote. Samira Khan Mahi of Bangladesh was still leading the People’s Choice vote nearly an hour before the grand finale began.

However, she could not hold on to that position. Ecuador’s contestant, Dalia Bucaram, won the audience vote and secured a direct place in the semi-finals.