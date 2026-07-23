Sensation presents Incredible Weddings Festival at InterContinental Dhaka
InterContinental Dhaka, the iconic luxury hotel by IHG Hotels & Resorts, is all set to host the inaugural Sensation Presents Incredible Weddings Festival, powered by Mutual Trust Bank PLC, on 31 July and 1 August 2026. The two-day celebration will be held at the elegant Ruposhi Bangla Grand Ballroom and Winter Garden, offering an extraordinary platform that brings together the very best of the wedding industry under one roof.
As the first festival of its kind hosted by InterContinental Dhaka, the event promises an immersive wedding planning experience where luxury, elegance, creativity, and inspirational lifestyle come together to help couples turn their dream celebrations into reality. From exclusive venue offerings to leading wedding brands and lifestyle partners, the festival will showcase every essential element of a perfect wedding.
Visitors can explore exclusive wedding packages and special offers from InterContinental Dhaka and its partners, alongside beautifully curated wedding décor inspirations. The festival will also feature luxury bridal and groom fashion by renowned designers and brands, including Sarah Karim Couture, Zurhem and Fiero, exquisite bridal jewellery collections by Amisheè, honeymoon packages from Firsttrip, bespoke wedding photography and cinematography services by Dream Weaver, professional makeup and beauty consultations by Persona Hair & Beauty, banking solutions from Mutual Trust Bank PLC, interior design inspirations by Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, home appliances by Sony-Smart, premium footwear by Aandromeda, luxury watches by Hourglass Emporium, elegant wedding invitation solutions by Save the Date, premium cosmetics by Herlan New York, beauty products by Sundora, showcase of luxury automobiles by Mercedes-Benz Bangladesh, and free pre-marital doctor counselling by Sensation for a planned and enjoyable marriage hood among many other attractions.
Adding to the vibrant festival experience, visitors can enjoy an exciting lineup of live entertainment, including captivating cultural performances, a glamorous fashion show by Azra Mahmood Talent Camp, soulful Qawwali performances by Zaleo, and an exciting raffle draw featuring a Dhaka–Bangkok–Dhaka couple air ticket along with many other attractive prizes. Together, these experiences promise to create an unforgettable and truly immersive celebration for guests throughout the festival
Adding a delightful culinary dimension to the celebration, Elements Global Dining at InterContinental Dhaka will present a special wedding-inspired dinner experience from 29 July to 1 August. Guests can indulge in signature wedding delicacies, including mutton kacchi biryani, chicken roast, assorted kebabs, and a selection of other traditional favourites, complemented by Buy 1 Get 3 dining offer through selected partner banks.
The festival was officially unveiled at a press conference held at InterContinental Dhaka, where the hotel's leadership and partner organizations shared details of the two-day celebration, highlighting its vision of bringing together the country''s leading wedding and lifestyle brands under one roof. The event was attended by Mohammad Mozammal Hoque, Company Secretary, Bangladesh Services Ltd (Owner of InterContinental Dhaka); Olivier Loreaux, Director, Food & Beverage, InterContinental Dhaka; Md. Shafquat Hossain, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail Banking at Mutual Trust Bank PLC; Dr. Raiatun Tehrin, Senior Marketing Manager at SMC Enterprise Ltd.; Shah Mohammed Didarul Alam Dipu, Head of Creative at Persona Hair & Beauty Ltd.; Bristy Khandakar, Assistant Manager at Amisheè Jewellery; Md. Amanur Rahman (Aman), Executive Director of Dream Weaver; and Chowdhury Md. Nabil Hasan, Divisional Head of Marketing at Rancon Motors Limited.
Sensation Presents Incredible Weddings Festival is open to all visitors absolutely free of charge, making it the perfect destination for couples, families, and wedding enthusiasts seeking inspiration, expert guidance, and exclusive offers for their special day. The festival will be open to visitors from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM on both 31 July and 1 August 2026.
InterContinental Dhaka warmly invites everyone to be part of this celebration and experience a world of timeless elegance, luxury, and unforgettable wedding inspiration at one of the country's most iconic landmarks.