Sensation presents Incredible Weddings Festival at InterContinental Dhaka

InterContinental Dhaka, the iconic luxury hotel by IHG Hotels & Resorts, is all set to host the inaugural Sensation Presents Incredible Weddings Festival, powered by Mutual Trust Bank PLC, on 31 July and 1 August 2026. The two-day celebration will be held at the elegant Ruposhi Bangla Grand Ballroom and Winter Garden, offering an extraordinary platform that brings together the very best of the wedding industry under one roof.

As the first festival of its kind hosted by InterContinental Dhaka, the event promises an immersive wedding planning experience where luxury, elegance, creativity, and inspirational lifestyle come together to help couples turn their dream celebrations into reality. From exclusive venue offerings to leading wedding brands and lifestyle partners, the festival will showcase every essential element of a perfect wedding.