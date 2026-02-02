Arkology: Intelligent design for a sophisticated urban life
In Dhaka’s ever-evolving landscape of luxury residences, a new icon rises on the horizon-Credence Arkology. This exquisite lakeside masterpiece redefines opulence by blending refined urban living with the calming embrace of water, greenery and nature’s delicate essence, reports a press release.
Nestled in the heart of Gulshan, Arkology offers an elite lifestyle crafted for the truly discerning homeowners. Developed by Credence Housing Limited, this distinguished fair-faced structure stands as a testament to visionary design and unparalleled craftsmanship.
From the moment you step through its grand, double-height entrance, you are greeted by a harmonious fusion of timeless elegance and modern innovation.
A reflective water body at the ground floor soothes the senses and adds an air of serenity to your arrival. With 50 per cent open space surrounding the complex, Arkology breathes with lush greenery- creating a charming haven of freshness and a meticulously curated living experience.
Arkology embodies the future with its Intelligent Building Management System (IBMS).
Within this smart ecosystem, you can effortlessly control your living environment with unparalleled ease. This advanced home automation technology ensures a seamless, convenient and truly elevated lifestyle.
A masterpiece awaits on the rooftop- a beautifully designed garden overlooking the lake, where greenery and solitude intertwine. It invites you to escape the city’s bustle and indulge in the simple joy of fresh air and stillness.
The serene rooftop swimming pool is another sanctuary where you can unwind. Whether you enjoy a leisurely dip or an energising swim, this elevated retreat offers an escape from the ordinary. A refined pool pavilion adds further sophistication to your leisure experience.
In the midst of Dhaka’s clamor, silence becomes not just a luxury but a necessity.
Arkology’s location envelopes each residence in tranquility, creating a peaceful retreat from urban noise. Prioritising residents’ wellbeing, the complex also features a fully equipped gym.
To know more about this masterpiece, visit- https://www.credencehousingltd.com/project/ongoing/1B_Road_13_Block_SW_D_Gulshan