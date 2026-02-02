Arkology: Intelligent design for a sophisticated urban life

In Dhaka’s ever-evolving landscape of luxury residences, a new icon rises on the horizon-Credence Arkology. This exquisite lakeside masterpiece redefines opulence by blending refined urban living with the calming embrace of water, greenery and nature’s delicate essence, reports a press release.

Nestled in the heart of Gulshan, Arkology offers an elite lifestyle crafted for the truly discerning homeowners. Developed by Credence Housing Limited, this distinguished fair-faced structure stands as a testament to visionary design and unparalleled craftsmanship.

From the moment you step through its grand, double-height entrance, you are greeted by a harmonious fusion of timeless elegance and modern innovation.

A reflective water body at the ground floor soothes the senses and adds an air of serenity to your arrival. With 50 per cent open space surrounding the complex, Arkology breathes with lush greenery- creating a charming haven of freshness and a meticulously curated living experience.