Everyday passive aggressive behaviour: The little things we all recognise

Not every quarrel comes with shouting matches or slammed doors. More often, irritation slips quietly into the room, disguised as politeness, silence, or a half-smile that does not quite reach the eyes. That is passive-aggression: annoyance wrapped in subtlety. You cannot always name it, but you can always feel it.

It is not always intentional. Sometimes it is a defence mechanism — a way of saying “I’m not in mood to talk right now” without inviting a full-blown fight. Other times it is simply habit, a learned response passed down in families or workplaces where open disagreement felt unsafe. Whatever its roots, passive-aggression thrives in the little moments of everyday life.

Take the humble thumbs-up reaction. Once upon a time, it meant cheerful agreement: a quick “Great, got it!” when shown physically. But these days, when you send a thoughtful message and get nothing but a flat thumbs up in return, it can feel less like enthusiasm and more like dismissal — a polite way of saying “That’s enough, we’re done here.”

It is the digital response equivalent of someone nodding at you without ever looking up. Technically, they acknowledged you. Emotionally, you feel brushed off.