Bangladeshi author P. Paramita’s ‘Appetite’ sold out on launch day in New York’s Strand

In a room overflowing with American literature enthusiasts, author Haley Jakobson, hailed as a New York Times Editors’ Choice writer, introduced P. Paramita to the stage.

Entry fee for the event were priced at US$20, and the turnout was so overwhelming that the venue quickly reached capacity, turning some hopeful guests away at the door.

An audience of over a hundred sat in rapt attention. Following a live reading from her debut novel, Appetite, Paramita joined artists, publishers and readers for a lively Q&A. Her sharp yet effortless answers, frequent smiles and enthusiasm drew a wave of warm applause from the crowd.

"My mother, Marina, thinks I took the name of the main character, Zarina, from her name, Marina," Paramita shared, drawing a wave of laughter from the room.