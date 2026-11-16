Interview: Gregor Schmidt-Kiefer
A hotelier talks about the art of hospitality and his passion for art
With international experience, a deep appreciation for food and a lifelong passion for art, Gregor Schmidt-Kiefer brings a distinctive perspective to hospitality. For him, hospitality is more than a profession—it is an art of connecting people, cultures and experiences. In an intimate conversation with Sheikh Saifur Rahman and Nadia Islam, he shares the stories, inspirations and personal passions that shape his world.
The General Manager of Le Méridien Dhaka spoke about his international experiences, love of food, artistic pursuits and the importance of connecting with people. For him, hospitality is far more than just another profession; it is a way of life intertwined with culture, travel, human stories and personal experiences.
Success in the hospitality industry is often measured in terms of guest services, business growth and maintaining international standards. Yet, for those who have spent years in industry, there is another dimension to it: encountering different countries, cultures and people every day, discovering new destinations through food, and rediscovering oneself through diverse experiences. This human side of hospitality is clearly reflected in the words of Gregor Schmidt-Kiefer, General Manager of Le Méridien Dhaka.
Gregor grew up in Germany, and his professional journey began with a rather ordinary job when he was just 19. He worked at a dance club. The good tips he received made him realise that he was quite good at interacting with guests and looking after their needs. That experience prompted him to consider whether the hospitality industry might be the right career path for him.
He had initially taken up the job to earn some extra money alongside his compulsory military or civilian service in Germany. Gradually, however, it became the first step in his professional career. Looking back, Gregor realises that his interest in working with people may have developed much earlier.
Dreaming of opening a restaurant at the age of six
A childhood anecdote offers an interesting glimpse into the roots of Gregor’s fascination with hospitality. When he was six or seven, a young woman used to help look after the children and prepare meals at their home. Gregor particularly loved her cooking. At one point, he came up with a plan to open a restaurant in his own room. He would arrange tables and welcome guests, while the young woman would do the cooking. It was quite an ambitious idea for a child, and the memory still makes him smile.
Gregor believes that his interest in hospitality may have begun taking shape even then. During his childhood, his family moved to different parts of Germany. His mother was a teacher, and her job required the family to relocate every few years. Growing up in different environments and experiencing new places with his family had a lasting influence on his outlook on life.
Despite having travelled extensively across the world, some childhood memories remain particularly precious to him. He fondly remembers the snow-covered winters in the Black Forest region of southern Germany—the snowball fights with friends, life in a small village and the beauty of the winter landscape.
Food, too, carries strong family associations. His grandmother used to prepare a traditional Swabian dish, somewhat like ravioli. Nearly 25 years later, he had the opportunity to taste it again at his brother’s birthday. That taste brought back memories of his childhood.
New perspectives
A significant part of Gregor’s professional life has been spent in different countries. His international career began with an experience in France, followed by opportunities to work and live in Turkey, London, Singapore and several other destinations. He believes every place has its own attractions and challenges.
London, however, holds a special place in his personal life. He completed his undergraduate degree there as part of his higher education and also met his wife. Their relationship began nearly 25 years ago and remains one of the most important parts of his life.
His profession has taken him to different countries, and throughout this journey, he has particularly valued his wife's support. Their two sons are now growing up as well. Gregor considers the opportunity to discover new countries and cultures through his work a privilege.
His time at Raffles in Singapore remains particularly memorable. He is keen to explore more destinations across South and Southeast Asia and sees the opportunity to work in Dhaka as another new chapter in that journey.
Discovering a country through Its food
For Gregor, travelling is not just about visiting famous landmarks; it is equally about discovering local food. Whenever he arrives in a new city, he makes a point of exploring its culinary offerings. He believes food provides valuable insights into a country's culture, people's habits and social life.
Food brings people together around a table, encourages conversation and creates bridges between individuals from different cultural backgrounds.
Laksa from Singapore is among his favourite dishes. He also speaks fondly of Pakistani biryani. With a touch of humour, he acknowledges that people in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will each have their own claims about whose biryani is the best.
He also enjoys cooking, particularly French bistro-style dishes.
Spanish paella is another favourite. His wife's family has connections with the Valencia region of Spain and he particularly enjoys the paella prepared by his brother-in-law.
There is another food that Gregor is willing to travel a considerable distance for: Irish beef. In his opinion, its taste and quality deserve greater recognition in the international culinary world than they currently receive. He also enjoys different kinds of meat, including venison, as well as fish. Among fish varieties, he has a soft corner for trout.
When asked what he would cook if he had to prepare a meal himself, his answer is butter chicken. He recalls an amusing experience involving this dish when he participated in a cooking competition in Pakistan. When he explained how to prepare butter chicken, many people were surprised. They had not expected a European to be so familiar with this popular South Asian dish.
He is also interested in Bangladeshi cuisine, but is cautious about hygiene and food safety when trying local dishes. Although he is keen to explore street food, he takes time to decide where to eat. In his view, street food can become an important part of a city's cultural identity if proper attention is given to cleanliness and hygiene.
A passion for art
A conversation with Gregor reveals that he has a rich personal world beyond the hotel industry. He paints. Although his busy schedule does not allow him to paint regularly, he enjoys returning to his colours and brushes whenever time permits. His passion for art also has deep family roots.
His grandfather was an art professor in Frankfurt and an artist himself. One of Gregor's uncles is a recognised contemporary artist. As a result, art has been part of his life since childhood.
He also had the opportunity to learn traditional painting techniques from his grandfather, particularly those practised by the Old Masters. The process of applying layers of colour, working patiently and gradually bringing a painting to completion fascinates him.
Among the Old Masters, Raphael is a particular favourite. He is also interested in the works of Botticelli and Caravaggio. Among contemporary artists, he appreciates the work of German artist Gerhard Richter, internationally acclaimed for his photorealistic paintings as well as his remarkable abstract works.
Gregor says that when he visits a city, he is more likely to head to a museum than a cinema. Even after visiting Madrid's Prado Museum or London's National Gallery several times, he continues to find the experience rewarding. The Victoria and Albert Museum in London is another of his favourite places.
His interest in art extends beyond looking at paintings or creating them. The way artworks are presented is equally important to him. He dislikes excessive commercialisation surrounding artists and their work, as well as attempts to confine art within particular ideological frameworks. He believes art should be appreciated within its own context and through its creative expression.
Personal style, comfortable shoes and quality
When it comes to clothing, Gregor prefers understated elegance. In his opinion, having a sense of style is important, but there is no need for excessive embellishment.
He also takes an interest in traditional clothing from different cultures. During his stay in Pakistan, someone suggested that he collect some of the country's traditional garments, an idea that appealed to him. He also owns a Japanese Yukata, which he enjoys wearing at home for comfort.
However, among men's fashion accessories, he has a particular weakness for ties. He believes a tie worn with a suit offers an opportunity to express one's personality. When wearing a suit of a particular colour with a white shirt, the choice of tie can make a personal style statement. He admits to feeling somewhat nostalgic about the declining use of ties in formal dressing in recent years.
When it comes to shoes, however, comfort and practicality are just as important as style. His experience working as a waiter in London taught him how essential good footwear is for people who spend long hours standing and walking. At the time, he used to buy inexpensive shoes that needed replacing every few months. Eventually, he realised that investing in quality footwear meant it could last much longer. Since then, he has been unwilling to compromise on the quality of his shoes.
Future of hospitality lies not only in technology, but also in human connections
The hotel industry is changing rapidly. Technology is making guest services more convenient, while automation is becoming increasingly common. Yet Gregor believes that the true strength of luxury hospitality lies not in technology alone, but in human relationships.
Understanding guests' needs, welcoming them with genuine warmth and creating experiences they will remember for years are what matter most to him. Technology can make services faster and more efficient, but it cannot replace personal care and attention.
This philosophy also guides his approach to leadership. Working with people from different cultures and backgrounds requires mutual respect, attentive listening and an appreciation of each team member's abilities. In managing an international hotel, maintaining consistent global standards is important, but understanding local cultures and guest expectations is equally essential.
One of Gregor's key priorities at Le Méridien Dhaka is to enrich the guest experience, introduce fresh ideas to the food and beverage offerings, and strengthen the hotel's competitive position in the hospitality market.
There is also an opportunity to connect the brand's international identity with Bangladesh's art, heritage and local creativity. He sees potential in exploring how Jamdani, Tangail handloom textiles, bamboo and cane crafts, and traditional clay and woodwork could become part of the hotel's guest experience and as well as supporting local artisans.
What's missing in Bangladesh's tourism sector?
Gregor sees considerable potential in Bangladesh's hospitality and tourism sectors. The country's food, culture, heritage and the warmth of its people are all elements capable of attracting international visitors. However, he believes that several areas need further attention to turn this potential into reality.
Making local cuisine internationally recognised requires easier access to quality ingredients, improved supply chains, skilled professionals and strategic promotion. International hotel brands can play a role in presenting local cuisine in a world-class setting. Initiatives such as guest chef exchanges, food festivals and introducing Bangladeshi dishes alongside culinary traditions from other countries could also contribute to this effort.
Alongside strengthening Dhaka's position as a business destination, there is a need to expand tourism opportunities in other parts of the country. Better tourism infrastructure, transportation, skills development and international promotion must progress together to make the most of these opportunities.
Asked what Bangladesh needs most to develop its tourism and hospitality sectors, the essence of Gregor's response is that the necessary elements must be brought together more effectively. The country already has a rich food culture and heritage, but presenting these consistently at an international standard requires coordination between supply chains, infrastructure, professional skills and promotion.
Advice to the young
For young Bangladeshis aspiring to build careers in the hospitality industry, Gregor's advice is to begin by establishing a strong educational foundation. Whether through school, university or vocational training, the learning process is essential. After that, he encourages them to seek international exposure as early as possible.
Working with people from different countries and cultures broadens one's perspective, improves the ability to understand human behaviour and enhances professional skills. However, simply travelling abroad should not be the ultimate goal. What truly matters is being able to apply the knowledge and experience gained to one's own work.
He also has some concerns about the lifestyle of the younger generation. Gregor feels that excessive use of mobile phones and social media can reduce opportunities for face-to-face interaction. In the past, people would make plans to meet friends, eat together or simply spend time socialising. Today, even when people sit around the same table, they are often occupied with their phones.
As a father, he is conscious of the need to guide his children in their use of technology. He believes people should embrace its benefits without losing sight of real-life relationships, social interaction and the importance of spending time together.
Looking ahead
Over the next few years, one of Gregor's primary goals at Le Méridien Dhaka is to further strengthen the hotel's position in the market. Improving guest experiences, making the food and beverage offerings more appealing and maintaining the hotel's distinctive identity in an increasingly competitive market remain his priorities.
Yet, throughout the conversation, his professional ambitions are accompanied by recurring references to his personal interests, art, travel, food, family and human connections.
For him, there is no contradiction between these two worlds. Art gives him a way of seeing, travel teaches him to understand different cultures, and food creates connections between people. Ultimately, these three elements are equally relevant to hospitality: observing attentively, trying to understand others and welcoming them with genuine warmth.
Gregor Schmidt-Kiefer's story is not simply that of an international hotel executive and his professional journey. It is also the story of a man who carries his roots and love for art with him. For him, good hospitality is not merely about a beautiful room or impeccable service. It is about creating an experience in which people feel welcomed, respected and connected.