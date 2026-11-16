A hotelier talks about the art of hospitality and his passion for art

A childhood anecdote offers an interesting glimpse into the roots of Gregor’s fascination with hospitality. When he was six or seven, a young woman used to help look after the children and prepare meals at their home. Gregor particularly loved her cooking. At one point, he came up with a plan to open a restaurant in his own room. He would arrange tables and welcome guests, while the young woman would do the cooking. It was quite an ambitious idea for a child, and the memory still makes him smile.

Gregor believes that his interest in hospitality may have begun taking shape even then. During his childhood, his family moved to different parts of Germany. His mother was a teacher, and her job required the family to relocate every few years. Growing up in different environments and experiencing new places with his family had a lasting influence on his outlook on life.

Despite having travelled extensively across the world, some childhood memories remain particularly precious to him. He fondly remembers the snow-covered winters in the Black Forest region of southern Germany—the snowball fights with friends, life in a small village and the beauty of the winter landscape.

Food, too, carries strong family associations. His grandmother used to prepare a traditional Swabian dish, somewhat like ravioli. Nearly 25 years later, he had the opportunity to taste it again at his brother’s birthday. That taste brought back memories of his childhood.