Eid-ul-Azha
Try these 4 homemade juices after a heavy meal of beef
People consume more red meat, especially beef on various occasions like Eid-ul-Azha, but some people face bloating, acid reflux, constipation, indigestion and other problems after eating beef. Try any of these four homemade juices after a heavy meal of beef.
Warm ginger-lemon tea
Why it works: Ginger promotes the secretion of digestive enzymes and reduces inflammation. Lemon boosts bile production.
Recipe:
1 cup warm water
1 tablespoon (tsp) freshly grated ginger or ½ tsp ginger powder
Juice of ½ lemon
Optional: 1 tsp honey
Steep for 5–10 minutes, then drink slowly.
Mint-cucumber cooler
Why it works: Mint relaxes stomach muscles and cucumber helps cool and hydrate the body.
Recipe:
1 cup cold water
A few mint leaves
2–3 slices of cucumber
Juice of ½ lemon
Let it sit for 10 minutes or blend, then sip.
Raw papaya smoothie
Why it works: Papaya contains papain, an enzyme that breaks down protein (like beef).
Recipe:
½ cup raw or ripe papaya
1 cup water or coconut water
Blend with a pinch of black salt or ginger
Apple cider vinegar drink
Why it works: ACV boosts stomach acid and helps break down protein.
Recipe:
1 tbsp apple cider vinegar (with the “mother”)
1 cup warm water
Optional: 1 tsp honey
Drink 15–30 minutes after eating.
Tips for best results:
Drink warm or room-temperature liquids rather than cold ones after heavy meals.
Sip slowly—don’t gulp.
Avoid sugary or carbonated drinks immediately after meat-heavy meals.
Recommendation
For bloating: Ginger tea or papaya smoothie
For indigestion: Ginger tea or ACV drink
For constipation: Try raw papaya smoothie
For acid reflux: Papaya smoothie only — avoid lemon, mint, and vinegar