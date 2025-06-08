Lifestyle

Eid-ul-Azha

Try these 4 homemade juices after a heavy meal of beef

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
AI generated image

People consume more red meat, especially beef on various occasions like Eid-ul-Azha, but some people face bloating, acid reflux, constipation, indigestion and other problems after eating beef. Try any of these four homemade juices after a heavy meal of beef.

Warm ginger-lemon tea

Why it works: Ginger promotes the secretion of digestive enzymes and reduces inflammation. Lemon boosts bile production.

Recipe:

  • 1 cup warm water

  • 1 tablespoon (tsp) freshly grated ginger or ½ tsp ginger powder

  • Juice of ½ lemon

  • Optional: 1 tsp honey

  • Steep for 5–10 minutes, then drink slowly.

Mint-cucumber cooler

Why it works: Mint relaxes stomach muscles and cucumber helps cool and hydrate the body.

Recipe:

  • 1 cup cold water

  • A few mint leaves

  • 2–3 slices of cucumber

  • Juice of ½ lemon

  • Let it sit for 10 minutes or blend, then sip.

Raw papaya smoothie

Why it works: Papaya contains papain, an enzyme that breaks down protein (like beef).

Recipe:

  • ½ cup raw or ripe papaya

  • 1 cup water or coconut water

  • Blend with a pinch of black salt or ginger

Apple cider vinegar drink

Why it works: ACV boosts stomach acid and helps break down protein.

Recipe:

  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar (with the “mother”)

  • 1 cup warm water

  • Optional: 1 tsp honey

  • Drink 15–30 minutes after eating.

Tips for best results:

  • Drink warm or room-temperature liquids rather than cold ones after heavy meals.

  • Sip slowly—don’t gulp.

  • Avoid sugary or carbonated drinks immediately after meat-heavy meals.

Recommendation

  • For bloating: Ginger tea or papaya smoothie

  • For indigestion: Ginger tea or ACV drink

  • For constipation: Try raw papaya smoothie

  • For acid reflux: Papaya smoothie only — avoid lemon, mint, and vinegar

