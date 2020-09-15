Loneliness has doubled among older adults amid pandemic: Study

Staying close to home and avoiding crowded places can help older adults reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 but a new study suggests that the pandemic has doubled loneliness among older adults.

According to a new survey from the University of Michigan in the US, in June of this year, 56 per cent of people over the age of 50 said they sometimes or often felt isolated from others - more than double the 27 per cent who felt that way in a similar poll in 2018.

Nearly half of those polled in June of this year said they felt more isolated than they had just before the pandemic arrived in the US, and a third said they felt they had less companionship than before.