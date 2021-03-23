Love on the rocks: Inside China’s marriage counselling boom

From a small office in Shanghai, marriage counsellor Zhu Shenyong livestreams advice over several phones simultaneously to an attentive audience keen to save their relationships.

On his wall hangs the mantra: “Let there be no bad marriages under heaven.” But in the earthly realities of modern China, divorce rates are surging, and Zhu’s services are in high demand.

“I always say that Chinese marriage counselling is mostly like treating late-stage cancer,” said Zhu, explaining the majority of his clients arrive in “absolute crisis”.

“Only a minority are considering divorce, but want advice on whether it’s the right thing to do,” said the indefatigable 44-year-old, who wears a flat cap during his streaming sessions.

Earlier this year, Zhu went viral after claiming that he makes one million yuan ($154,000) a year.