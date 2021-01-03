Luxury French lingerie: lace, hidden clasps and optical illusions

Under soft light and in concentrated silence, seamstresses at a workshop in the heart of Paris carefully assembled fine Calais lace, embroidering it with onyx beads and sequins in delicate motifs.

A couture bra takes two days to create, a bustier three. Corsets, meanwhile, require “real expertise, it’s very French,” according to Amandine and Vanille at the headquarters of luxury lingerie brand Livy.

A piece is made in 20 steps, sometimes with 15 materials. The process takes patience and precision.

The limited collection, made entirely by hand, is created exclusively for weddings or red carpet events, according to 39-year-old designer Lisa Chavy.

The rest of the line is ready-to-wear and designed to appeal both to clients who want something racy but discreet, and for those looking beyond function for lingerie that is a bit more showy and a fashion accessory in its own right: a subtle sexy strap, or bit of lace to peek out from underneath clothing.