Meaningful ways to express love to your mom on Mother's Day

Plan a movie night with your mother
You can celebrate Mother's Day in a filmy way. If your mother is a movie lover, then you should plan a movie night with her on 8 May. Check out which movie has released in theatres nearby and then accordingly book the tickets. Don't forget to buy a tub full of popcorn in the interval. Also, if you are sceptical to step out of your home due to Covid-19 scare, then sit on a couch with her and binge watch your mother's favourite movies at home.
Cook her favourite's dish
Everyone loves the foods cooked by his or her mother but it's time for your mom to see whether she can enjoy eating food cooked by her son or daughter or not. This Mother's Day, don the chef's hat and prepare your mother's favourite dishes. Of course, you can ask her the recipe if you don't want to spoil the taste of her favourite dish!
Plan a short vacation
If your mother likes to travel and loves nature, then surprise her by planning a short vacation to some lush-green areas. This will also give you an opportunity to explore different fun adventurous activities with your mom.