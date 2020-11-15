Men feel less powerful in their private lives: Study

Men feel less powerful in their private lives than in their public ones, say researchers, adding that power in private space matters more than when among the public.

Power is often associated with men who possess visible status and money. But it can also be exercised in one’s private life to initiate relationships with a partner, children and friends, the study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, reported.

Researchers from Lund University, Stockholm University and Gavle University asked 808 Americans which areas they believe are important in life, and where they felt they had the most power.

“The debate on gender equality tends to focus on topics in the public domain such as salaries, leadership in companies and politics, where women are underrepresented. However, our results influence how we should view power today,” said Sverker Sikstrom from the Lund University in Sweden.