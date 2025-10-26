Tanvir scores a perfect 340 in GRE: How he reached this extraordinary milestone?

When the score “340” appeared on the screen, Tanvir Tahmid could hardly believe his eyes. A perfect score on the GRE (Graduate Record Examination), it seemed almost impossible!

Tanvir is currently studying Economics at Bates College in the United States, on a full scholarship.

Before that, he secured 17th place in the admission test of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at the University of Dhaka.

While in college, he scored 1,520 on the SAT, a success that, according to him, helped him understands the importance of exam patterns, time management and focus.

But did he ever expect to achieve a perfect 340? “Not at all,” Tanvir replied. “I knew I had done well during the test, but with ETS’s tricky questions, you can never be sure. When the score appeared on the screen, I just stared at it for a few seconds in disbelief.”