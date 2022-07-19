Fishing boats add a splash of colour to the Marine Drive

It is said that culture of a particular place is largely shaped by its geography that mostly includes landscape, climate, and natural resources. The style of the boats has much to do with the waterways and usage. The stylish shape and beautiful features of the boats are not just the reflection of the local people’s artistic sense but also have geographical implications.

Abdul Based, a local youth and a development worker from Teknaf, says these boats are created this way because of the strong waves that they need to withstand on the sea and they do not go on long fishing trips but mostly for a few hours, or one day at the most, unlike other fishing boats in the country that go for weeks and months on sea.

I have been travelling through Marine Drive for quite some years and yet I am never tired of seeing the breathtaking natural beauties along the way. There are many other mentionable attractions along the both sides of the drive such as high sea waves, the sandy beach with coral at many points, the refreshing sea breeze, the sparkling water of Bay of Bengal, rows of jau trees, the blue sky meeting the blue sea, the stunning sunset, emerald hills meeting the aqua sea, waterfalls, the confluence of the sea and the river, rows of betel-nut trees and betel leaf (paan) plantations, green fields and villages, sea fish hung up to dry and so much more.