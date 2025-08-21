Heart attack risk can be detected 12 years early, lifestyle changes can help

To understand the symptoms indicating a decrease in the ability to engage in moderate or vigorous physical activities, you need to know what types of exercises fall under what category. Moderate exercise consists of those activities that increase your heart rate and breathing rate.

You will begin to lightly sweat about ten minutes into moderate exercise. During this type of exercise, you can talk, but you won't be able to speak in a normal or melodious voice.

On the other hand, during heavy exercise, your breathing will become rapid and heavy. The heart rate will also increase significantly. However, in this case, you will start to sweat within just a few minutes. You will not be able to speak more than a few words without pausing for breath.

To stay healthy, you can engage in this type of exercise according to the guidelines of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States. However, it is also not right to put yourself under excessive pressure while exercising.

Exercise systematically and pay attention to whether this capability is decreasing or not. This way, you will have the opportunity to identify heart problems many years before a heart attack.