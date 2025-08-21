Health
Heart attack risk can be detected 12 years early, lifestyle changes can help
When we generally think of a heart attack, we often think of symptoms like severe chest pain. Some may know that this pain can also occur in the upper part of the abdomen. Many people confuse the symptoms of a heart attack with acidity or gastric pain.
However, those are the symptoms at the time of a heart attack. You may feel some changes in your body years before a heart attack occurs. This has been revealed in a study published this year by the National Library of Medicine in the United States.
The symptom to pay attention to
According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, those who are at risk of heart attack, heart failure, or stroke may experience a decline in their ability to engage in moderate to intense physical exercise many years in advance.
Research has shown that these symptoms appear approximately 12 years in advance. And the ability decreases significantly in the two years preceding a heart attack, heart failure, or stroke.
Among the 3,068 individuals included in the study, 236 experienced a heart attack or coronary artery disease, heart failure, or stroke subsequently.
The researchers analysed the symptoms from the years prior to their illness. They compared these with others, and this information emerged.
What is a concern, and What is not?
A person who is not accustomed to exercise may face challenges when starting out. They may get out of breath even while doing moderate workouts. There is nothing to fear about this.
There are ways to overcome inexperience. One can acclimatise to exercise gradually. It is a good idea to take the help of a trainer.
If on some day you suddenly feel tired or exhausted while exercising, don’t consider it a serious problem. Just take rest.
However, if after setting a regular exercise routine you find that your capacity is continuously on the wane, consult a physician.
Through various tests, the physician will determine why you are no longer able to exercise as before. It is important to find out whether this is simply due to age-related decline in physical capacity or because of a heart problem.
What is moderate or vigorous exercise?
To understand the symptoms indicating a decrease in the ability to engage in moderate or vigorous physical activities, you need to know what types of exercises fall under what category. Moderate exercise consists of those activities that increase your heart rate and breathing rate.
You will begin to lightly sweat about ten minutes into moderate exercise. During this type of exercise, you can talk, but you won't be able to speak in a normal or melodious voice.
On the other hand, during heavy exercise, your breathing will become rapid and heavy. The heart rate will also increase significantly. However, in this case, you will start to sweat within just a few minutes. You will not be able to speak more than a few words without pausing for breath.
To stay healthy, you can engage in this type of exercise according to the guidelines of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States. However, it is also not right to put yourself under excessive pressure while exercising.
Exercise systematically and pay attention to whether this capability is decreasing or not. This way, you will have the opportunity to identify heart problems many years before a heart attack.
Go further to stay healthy
Instead of exercising for a long time in one day, spread your exercise over different day of the week.
Do exercises that you enjoy.
Live your life in such a way that you sit or stand less, in addition to exercising.
Use stairs instead of the lift or walk a little on the way to your destination.
Final Note
There is no alternative to exercise for a healthy heart. According to the centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an adult person needs to have at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or at least 75 minutes of vigorous exercise a week for good health.
A combination of these two types may also help. Additionally, it is necessary to engage in muscle-strengthening exercises at least two days a week. By following these guidelines to build a healthy lifestyle, you can also assess whether you are at risk of serious heart diseases.
Source: National Library of Medicine, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mayo Clinic