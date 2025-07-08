Back to the garment factory, but with a difference

After my SSC exams, I was told, "That’s enough. No more studying. It’s time to get a job." I cried a lot that day, hugging my books. But the very next day, I started looking for work.

I was born and raised in Patenga, Chattogram. I’m the third of five siblings. My father was a fisheries contractor, and my mother was a homemaker. Given our circumstances, I had no choice but to follow their decision.

I began my working at Dream Bengal Garments as a co-worker, earning a salary of Tk 5,600. I worked from 8:00am to 7:00pm. After work, I would attend computer classes because I knew that if I didn’t build new skills, I would be stuck doing the same job for the rest of my life.