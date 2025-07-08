Back to the garment factory, but with a difference
Every year, Prothom Alo and IDLC award the “Aditiya” scholarship to 10 students of the Asian University for Women (AUW). But this is just one part of the story. Located in Chattogram, AUW has opened the doors of higher education to many underprivileged women. For example, 123 women from the ready-made garments (RMG) sector have, so far, had the opportunity to study at this international university. One of them is Arju Ara Begum. Her journey—overcoming countless obstacles to achieve success—is sure to inspire many others. As told to Zinat Sharmin.
After my SSC exams, I was told, "That’s enough. No more studying. It’s time to get a job." I cried a lot that day, hugging my books. But the very next day, I started looking for work.
I was born and raised in Patenga, Chattogram. I’m the third of five siblings. My father was a fisheries contractor, and my mother was a homemaker. Given our circumstances, I had no choice but to follow their decision.
I began my working at Dream Bengal Garments as a co-worker, earning a salary of Tk 5,600. I worked from 8:00am to 7:00pm. After work, I would attend computer classes because I knew that if I didn’t build new skills, I would be stuck doing the same job for the rest of my life.
My mother was part of a women’s cooperative, and through that, she helped me enroll in a free computer course. With my first month’s salary, I enrolled at Sultan Ahmed Degree College. After completing the basic computer course, I got a job as a computer operator at a Japanese company. The working hours were shorter, and the pay was better. This allowed me to both support my family financially and continue my education.
I sat for my HSC exams in 2013. After the results came out, I joined another garments factory as a cutting leader. But I didn’t stop studying. I enrolled in Islamic History and Culture under the National University. I never wanted to stop moving forward in life. That’s why I kept learning and building my skills.
In 2015, I joined Hirdaramani Bangladesh Garments where I learned about the scholarship opportunity at the Asian University for Women. I found out that everything—from tuition to meals and accommodation through to a master’s degree—would be completely free. On top of that, I would continue to receive my salary from the garment factory for five years, even without working during that time.
But whenever I told people about it, they tried to scare me. They said things like, “These offers are traps—they lure girls like you and then sell you off…” One of my teachers even said, "By the time you finish studying for five years, you will be past the age for marriage. No one will marry you."
It was my father who encouraged me. He said, "Start your studies. Who knows—something good might come out of it." I sat for the written exam, and two months later, I gave the viva. I was the only one from my garment factory to receive the scholarship.
On 23 August 2017, I began my undergraduate studies in Economics. A year later, my father passed away. I was devastated by his loss. I felt like I couldn’t go on. It was the most difficult time of my life.
After reading one of my posts on Facebook where I expresses my feeling of hopelessness, Sam Gilani reached out to me. He’s an American businessman and one of our university’s donors. He stood by me the way a father would stand by his child. He gave me constant emotional support.
I met him in person for the first time in 2021 in Nepal. In 2022, right after I graduated and got married, he came to Bangladesh. He stayed at our home and fulfilled all the traditional roles of a father at my wedding. He even performed the kanyadaan (the ceremonial giving away of the bride). His name is also listed as my guardian on my marriage certificate.
The person I married is actually my best friend. We’ve been studying together since high school in 2006. His name is Humayun Kabir, and he now works as a mariner.
After completing my studies, I rejoined my garment factory—this time in a senior position in the same department where I had once worked. In 2023, when I became pregnant, Hirdaramani Bangladesh covered all expenses, from hospital bills to medicine. After a seven-month maternity leave, when I returned to work, I received job offers from three departments:
Communication Executive, Sustainability Executive, and Executive in the Sourcing Department under Supply Chain Management. I chose the Sourcing Department because it offers more challenges and greater opportunities to learn.
In the meantime, I’ve sent one of my brothers to Saudi Arabia, taken full responsibility for my mother and younger sister, and I’m also covering my elder sister’s son’s education expenses. I'm not just trying to build a life for myself—but for my entire family.
A lifelong commitment to learning has always guided me, and I want to continue on that path.