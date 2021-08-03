Older adults are happier when their living space matches personality

The old saying, "Home is where the heart is," has some new science to back it up. A new study has found photos of a person's living space can accurately point at personality traits and the mood of the people who live there, especially as a person gets older.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'The Gerontologist'. For the study, scientists at The University of Texas at Austin studied 286 people over the age of 65. They took photographs of the rooms where the subjects spent the most time (typically the living room) and found that certain characteristics of a person's personality were reflected in core elements of room decor.