Eye diseases that neither children nor parents realise

In this disorder, light does not focus properly on the retina. For this, the child sees blurry. The three most common refractive errors among children are:

· Astigmatism or a curved or irregular cornea

· Myopia or blurry vision for distant objects

· Hyperopia or blurry vision for near objects.

Symptoms: Repeatedly squinting or tilting the head, headaches and feeling of pressure in the eyes after studying for a long time or looking at a device, holding a book or mobile very close, sitting very close to the TV or computer.