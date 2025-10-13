Job market: Skills needed to seize the opportunity
As competition grows, communication skills are becoming increasingly important. Many have degrees and good grades, yet fall behind solely due to a lack of this skill. How can one focus on learning communication? Farhana Hossain, head of the Grameenphone Academy, shares her insights.
1. Listen attentively
This is the foundation of effective communication. Active listening doesn’t just mean hearing the words; it involves paying attention to the speaker’s message, emotions, and points of view. Focus on what the speaker is saying and ask questions. Show that you value their opinion. Avoid situations where you keep scrolling on your phone someone is speaking.
2. Speak clearly and concisely
Time is very valuable in a busy professional life. Successful professionals express their ideas in simple, clear, and concise language. During emails, meetings, or presentations, avoid unnecessary words or lengthy explanations and try to get to the main point quickly. Learn to express yourself clearly in both Bangla and English. Practicing professional English consistently for three months can help you master speaking fluently.
3. Body language
Your gestures, eye contact, and posture often convey more than words. Positive body language expresses confidence and strengthens your message. For example, if during a presentation you keep looking at the audience’s feet or staring into the distance, will they listen to your message attentively?
4. Writing skills
Many people now use artificial intelligence to assist with writing. Practicing writing this way isn’t bad, but make sure you don’t lose your personal voice. It’s essential to write clearly and professionally across emails and messaging platforms like LinkedIn. Accurate spelling and polite, easy-to-read writing reflect your professionalism.
5. Constructive feedback
Just as you should consistently provide constructive feedback, you must also learn to accept feedback from others openly. Successful professionals view feedback not as a personal attack but as an opportunity to improve. If you fail to acknowledge others’ perspectives, people will gradually lose interest in communicating with you. Therefore, this practice is crucial in team-based work.
6. Be empathetic
Communicate with empathy. This requires using emotional intelligence. Whatever the situation, try to see it from the other person’s perspective. This will help you build strong and respectful relationships with friends, colleagues, or clients—especially during difficult discussions or conflicts.
7. Effective presentation
Suppose you get a chance to ride in a lift with an investor or a senior office executive. It will take one to two minutes to reach the desired floor. Within that time, you need to convey a single idea or concept to the investor or executive. How will you do it? This is called an “elevator pitch.” You need to learn how to present yourself effectively.