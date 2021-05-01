Researchers find avocado may offer route to leukemia treatment

A new University of Guelph study suggests that a compound in avocados may ultimately offer a route to better leukaemia treatment, ANI reports.

The compound targets an enzyme that scientists have identified for the first time as being critical to cancer cell growth, said Paul Spagnuolo of the department of food science.

Published recently in the journal Blood, the study focused on acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), which is the most devastating form of leukaemia. Most cases occur in people over age 65, and fewer than 10 per cent of patients survive five years after diagnosis.

Leukaemia cells have higher amounts of an enzyme called VLCAD involved in their metabolism, said Spagnuolo.

"The cell relies on that pathway to survive," he said, explaining that the compound is a likely candidate for drug therapy. "This is the first time VLCAD has been identified as a target in any cancer."